RPT-Fitch: GBP assets may not solve collateral shortage for new CLOs

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

CLO managers’ increasing desire to include sterling assets - funded with either euro or sterling-denominated liabilities - in the new generation of European CLOs may introduce uncovered FX exposure, says Fitch Ratings. The managers aim to gain access to the largest possible asset universe and achieve a desirable level of diversification in their portfolios. With the economics of European CLOs still finely balanced, they must be able to ramp up portfolios quickly and with competitive asset pricing.

Legacy CLO transactions with non-euro buckets that were structured before the global financial crisis addressed FX risk in a number of ways: perfect asset swaps, macro hedges, out-of-the-money FX options and variable funding notes. Today, many of these would need to be keenly priced to compete with other bank business lines, considering the dual challenges that European banks now face - raising capital (and reducing leverage) and obtaining competitive funding.

This pricing may have a detrimental impact on the economics of a new CLO and may already be affecting the pricing of sterling assets in a market where most legacy CLOs are required to buy euro assets or hedge non-euro assets on purchase. Sterling assets trading at a discount may be all the more attractive to managers provided the cost of the hedge, whether structural or asset based, is not too high.

CLOs may therefore look to match fund or go naked with their sterling exposures. While it may provide a form of natural hedging, match funding is complicated as there are a number of factors that can reduce the effectiveness of the hedge over time, such as defaults being skewed to sterling assets, a divergence of interest rates and maturity mismatches between sterling assets and sterling liabilities.

With the reopening of the European CLO market this year, as funding costs come down to the point where the economics of new issuance have started to look viable again, the ability to source loans and retain risk will be key for CLO managers launching new European CLOs.