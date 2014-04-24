RPT-Fitch: German Muni Short-Term Credit Lines Rise, Increasing Risk

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Borrowing by German municipalities using short-term credit lines known as Kassenkredite has risen, increasing interest rate risk and refinancing risk in the sector, Fitch Ratings says. This highlights the importance of initiatives by Laender to reduce reliance on Kassenkredite for deficit spending.

The latest available data from the German Statistical Office shows that German municipalities’ outstanding Kassenkredite rose to EUR48.75bn at the end of 3Q13, from EUR47.76bn at the end of 2012 and EUR44.02bn at the end of 2011. A fall in medium- and long-term capital markets debt outstanding means that Kassenkredite borrowing has risen to 37% from 34% of total municipality debt.

Low short-term interest rates mean Kassenkredite, which typically have one-year maturity and are rolled over annually, remain attractive for many municipalities. However, their increasing use in recent years has increased both interest rate risk and refinancing risk, which we think is rising as the number of banks active in the market is falling.

This is primarily due to consolidation and refocusing among Pfandbrief banks. Sparkassen remain active and some commercial banks have entered the market, but these lenders are unlikely to be able to meet the refinancing needs of the entire sector. Banks may continue to withdraw as Kassenkredite lending is a low margin business with relatively high administrative costs, and in light of higher capital requirements making them more cautious in deploying core capital.

We think that the detailed commitments by some municipalities via Laender programmes to consolidate budgets, substitute long-term, fixed rate funding, and submit to Laender supervision are reducing the risk that high reliance on Kassenkredite creates for weaker German municipalities. Several hundreds of municipalities have joined such schemes where they have been introduced, including in Hessen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

However, individual initiatives by Laender to cut Kassenkredite are focused on a relatively small number of municipalities that had a high reliance on such funding and have been unable to balance their budgets. The impact is not yet discernible in aggregate data, and they are not widespread enough to have reversed the growth in overall Kassenkredite volumes among Germany’s over 12,000 municipalities. This growth probably reflects continuing use of Kassenkredite by larger and more creditworthy municipalities, where banks are still prepared to compete for lending business.