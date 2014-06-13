FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: German Non-Life Underwriting Result to Improve
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch: German Non-Life Underwriting Result to Improve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the German non-life sector to report a strong increase in its net underwriting result for 2014, on the back of further premium rate increases in the wake of natural catastrophes and related claim experience a year ago. In particular Fitch expects the improvement to be driven by continued premium increases in the motor line, which Fitch expects to report a net combined ratio below 100% in 2014 for the first time in seven years.

The favourable trend in premiums will offset continued muted investment yield resulting from a low interest rate environment. Investment returns for the German non-life sector are forecast by Fitch to fall to 3.4% in 2014 from 3.8% in 2013.

The report, ‘German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard: 2014’, highlights recent market trends, including weakened underwriting results in 2013 due to the high natural catastrophe activity in Germany that year.

The report is available on ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.