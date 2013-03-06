Fitch: Ghana budget aims for slow consolidation, risks remain

March 6 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Ghana’s 2013 budget aims for slower fiscal consolidation than Fitch Ratings had envisaged. This will leave the deficit and debt high and fails to dispel downward rating pressure. The budget attempts to partly correct the severe deterioration in the fiscal deficit. This widened to 12.1% of GDP in 2012 from an initial target of 4.8% at the start of the year and a revised target of 6.7% in July. However, the budget highlights how the impact of the fiscal blowout ahead of December’s elections will persist for several years, as the authorities now appear to have moderate ambition and limited scope for a quick correction. The sharp wage bill increase, higher interest costs and the need to pay off arrears underline the structural budget deterioration. The government aims to reduce the deficit to 9% in FY13 and 6% in FY14, whereas we had expected declines to 8% and 5%, respectively. Therefore debt, which was 49.4% of GDP at end-2012 (40.8% at end-2011), will remain high over the next two years. It is above the ‘B’ category median of 44%. The slow pace of fiscal consolidation is despite rapid GDP growth, which the government forecasts at 8% in 2013. It will also prevent a faster narrowing in the current account deficit, which we forecast at 10.2% in 2013. Risks remain to the medium-term fiscal outlook, including persistently high bond yields, continued arrears build-up, and potential further slippage in implementation of the new public salary structure. Weak expenditure control and slower-than-expected revenue growth could also jeopardise consolidation. The budget forecasts total expenditure to rise buoyantly by 20.6% over FY13, reaching 34.4% of GDP. Much (8.4%) will go on public sector wages, which are expected to rise by 12% in 2013, and 135% since 2010. Arrears clearance will account for 2.7% of GDP, while the interest bill and grants and subsidies will total 10%. Strong growth in current expenditure means much-needed capex declines to 6% of GDP in FY13 from 7.6% in FY10. The government expects revenue growth to ease slightly to 35.1% from 44.5% in FY12, budgeting measures to improve tax administration, continuing special tax audits and streamlining incentives. Strong revenue growth is supported by robust economic growth and rising oil revenue. The budget deficit increase in the run-up to the December election showed a serious loss of fiscal control and credibility. This contributed to our revision of the Outlook to Negative in February. Failure to stick to the budget’s less-than-ambitious fiscal consolidation plan will further increase concerns about Ghana’s long-term creditworthiness. The budget included measures to improve budget management, public procurement and payroll and treasury management but it is uncertain how effective the budget measures will be at improving fiscal management. The test of the authorities’ commitment to reform will be implementation. As we said when we revised Ghana’s Outlook, failure to set out and implement a credible consolidation plan and improve expenditure control could lead to a downgrade from the present ‘B+'. An ambitious but realistic fiscal consolidation plan, evidence that this is being effectively implemented, and reforms to strengthen fiscal control could lead to an Outlook revision to Stable.