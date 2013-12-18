RPT-Fitch: Global Appetite for European Leveraged Loans Continues

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says European leveraged loan issuance this year has beaten 2011 and 2012 levels as bank and global investor appetite for the product has continued apace since their return in 2011. While easing somewhat in 4Q13, issuance of January to November has already topped levels of EUR72bn and EUR65bn for 2011 and 2012 respectively.

“The renewed appetite for leveraged loans combined with a scarcity of assets has led investors to accept higher risk and move down the credit curve. This has helped further push back the European refinancing wall, with EUR99bn or 34% of the debt due by 2016 compared with 37% in August,” says Cecile Durand-Agbo, Director, in Fitch’s European Leveraged Finance team. The continuing demand for loans translated into a heavy level of recapitalisations this quarter, with re-pricings and frequent payments of dividends to private equity sponsors in the absence of more robust M&A new issue activity.

Institutional investor risk tolerance remains higher than that of bank investors, as large liquid capital market-style transactions obtain high leverage, loose covenants and quickly recapitalise for the purpose of dividend payments. Conversely, bank-driven mid-market transactions maintain total leverage at around 5x EBITDA, including amortising A-tranches, modest covenants and remain focused on less cyclical sectors. We believe terms are set to remain loose into 2014 to attract new issues.

The forthcoming asset quality review (AQR) and stress tests that the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Bank Authority (EBA) impose on the largest 130 European banks are likely to trigger a rationalisation of their balance sheets. This will undoubtedly lead to more efforts to securitise loan portfolios. Institutional asset managers will expand their CLO 2.0 managed account and direct lending platforms to fill part of the gap left by the withdrawal of cross-border leveraged lending and the end of the reinvestment period for CL0 1.0.

The credit quality of our portfolio of leveraged loan credit opinions has remained stable over the past quarter, driven by an increased number of higher quality assets stemming from the ramp-up of CLO 2.0s. Economic recovery and more new issues early in their transaction life support a higher portion of single-B and above-rated credits. Nonetheless, almost 100 credits in the Fitch Credit Opinons portfolio rated ‘B-’ or below have total debt multiples over 6x EBITDA, and face subordinated debt maturities.

Amend & extend solutions will become less effective for those borrowers with subordinated debt maturing in the next two years, so Fitch expects take outs through high yield bond issues or attempted exits via sale or IPO. Otherwise, we expect defaults will pick up again as subordinated debt holders are forced into accepting payment-in-kind for cash coupons or unavoidable writedowns.

Fitch’s quarterly European leveraged loan chart book now includes new data on loan performance as well as recent trends in issuance, maturities and default rates. The data and analysis provided in today’s chart book is based on Fitch’s Portfolio of private credit opinions (COs), private rating and public ratings on about 350 European leveraged credits, (as of November 2013) primarily LBOs, representing EUR276bn of senior and junior loan debt. A list of the bank and bond issuers in our CO portfolio is also now included.

