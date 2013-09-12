RPT-Fitch: Global economic volatility challenges Taiwan's resilience

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says Taiwan’s strong external creditor position supports its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘A+', with Stable Outlook, and a sustained reduction in the government debt-to-GDP ratio would support the case for an upgrade.

However, the volatile global economic environment could challenge Taiwan’s resilience and put strains on the large banking system in the event of a steep rise in interest rates or unemployment, although this is not Fitch’s base case, a Fitch presentation at its “2013 Asian Sovereign & Banking Conference” in Taipei on 4 September 2013 showed.

