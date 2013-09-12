FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Global economic volatility challenges Taiwan's resilience
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Global economic volatility challenges Taiwan's resilience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says Taiwan’s strong external creditor position supports its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘A+', with Stable Outlook, and a sustained reduction in the government debt-to-GDP ratio would support the case for an upgrade.

However, the volatile global economic environment could challenge Taiwan’s resilience and put strains on the large banking system in the event of a steep rise in interest rates or unemployment, although this is not Fitch’s base case, a Fitch presentation at its “2013 Asian Sovereign & Banking Conference” in Taipei on 4 September 2013 showed.

The slide presentation is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Taiwan Sovereign Credit Presentation

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.