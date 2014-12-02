Fitch: GMM Remains on Positive Outlook After Equity Raising

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited says that GMM Grammy Public Company Limited's (GMM; BBB+(tha)/Positive) THB2.2bn equity raising in November 2014 is positive for the company's financial profile. However, the benefit is insufficient to lead to a rating upgrade as the company still faces risks in successfully rolling out its digital TV business, which could lead to the slower-than-expected deleveraging and cash flow growth. The recent capital injection will help improve GMM's financial profile; Fitch expects GMM's net debt to reduce to about THB3.0bn at end-2014 from THB4.5bn at end-9M14. Nevertheless, GMM's financial leverage will remain high at end-2014 due to weak operating cash flows, as the digital TV business is likely to report a loss in 2014. Fitch believes that successfully developing GMM's digital TV business will remain a challenge over the next six to 12 months as the company needs to produce new quality programmes, build up a viewer base and attract advertisers. In addition, the new digital TV channels have increased advertising airtime, which is likely to place pressure on advertising rates as competition for advertisers becomes more intense. Over the past six months, GMM's digital TV advertising revenue was lower than we had expected due to slow viewer adoption of the new digital TV platform. However, we expect the adoption rate to increase rapidly in 2015 and 2016 after the regulator began to distribute subsidy coupons in October 2014. The Positive Outlook on GMM's rating continues to reflect Fitch's expectation that GMM's earnings and financial leverage will improve from 2015 onward as revenue from digital TV starts to increase. Fitch forecasts GMM's FFO-adjusted net leverage to fall below 3.5x in 2015 and 2016 from the expected negative FFO at end-2014. However, before upgrading GMM's rating to 'A-(tha)', Fitch would expect GMM to demonstrate strong cash flow generation from its digital TV business and have forecast positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. Contact: Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Obboon Thirachit Director +66 2 108 0159 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.