Fitch: Goldman Posts Solid Operating Performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) First quarter 2013 (1Q'13) operating results for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) were generally in line with expectations: solid operating profitability, conservative liquidity levels and continued growth in the Basel III capital ratio. These latest results have no rating implications, according to Fitch Ratings. Revenues (excluding DVA) were essentially flat when compared to a strong 1Q'12 and 9% above the seasonally weaker 4Q'12 level. Operating profits improved year-over-year, reflecting efforts to improve operating efficiency. Operating expenses were well controlled, declining 1% year-over-year and improving as a percentage of revenues. Revenues benefited year-over-year from sharply higher investment banking revenues. Equity and debt underwriting revenues improved in view of healthier equity markets combined with low absolute interest rates and tight credit spreads. Advisory revenues remained essentially flat and continue to be affected by sluggish mergers and acquisitions activity (although there are signs of a pick-up). Goldman also posted higher revenues in both investment management and investing and lending segments. Investing and lending revenues included net gains in both equity and credit-related positions as well as net interest income. The contribution from this area tends to be volatile from quarter to quarter depending on moves in equity markets and credit spreads. Institutional client services remained the largest contributor to revenues at over 50% of total. In this segment, revenues were at a healthy level in tandem with a favorable market environment. Revenues were up strongly from 4Q'12, but moderately lower year-over-year. Revenues in 1Q'12, particularly in the rates business, were boosted by a snap back in the European bond markets following ECB actions. Trading VaR remains subdued reflecting benign market volatility in recent periods. Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities and cash, stood at a healthy $174 billion (18% of total assets) at year-end and averaged $181 billion during the latest quarter. Liquidity has been consistently maintained at these conservative levels in recent years. Fitch believes Goldman will comfortably meet Basel III liquidity requirements. Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio was approximately 9%, compared with approximately 8% a year ago. Management is targeting approximately a 1% management buffer above Goldman's G-SIFI buffer of 1.5%. As expected, Basel I capital ratios were negatively affected by the adoption of revised market risk capital requirements. Nevertheless, capital ratios remain quite comfortable under Basel I. Contact: Joseph Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-0624 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.