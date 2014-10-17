Fitch: Goldman Reports Steady 3Q'14 Results; Improved Capital

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) reported relatively steady net revenue across most of its businesses during 3Q'14, according to Fitch Ratings. Goldman's net income benefitted from lower compensation expenses, which reflects the variable nature of its cost structure and continued expense discipline. Goldman's steady performance was in line with Fitch's expectations, as lower market volatility during most of the quarter suppressed trading revenues. Furthermore, the company's results were not significantly impacted by litigation expenses and the slowdown in mortgage originations that affected its larger U.S. peers. The impact on Goldman and its peers from the recent increase in volatility remains to be seen in 4Q'14. A healthy pick-up in client activity would likely drive revenues higher, while a material sell-off in the markets could reduce client confidence to transact, amplify potential trading losses and impact profitability. Adjusted net revenues (excluding DVA and a $270 million gain from the repurchase of trust preferred securities in 3Q'14) were down 12% to $8.1 billion from the prior quarter, which tends to be seasonally stronger. Compensation expenses of $2.8 billion declined 29% from the prior quarter and represented 33.4% of net revenues as compared with 43.0% at 2Q'14. Non-compensation expenses decreased 4% on a sequential basis primarily due to a lower level of provisions for legal and regulatory matters. Goldman reported a return on average equity (ROE) of 11.8% (including DVA and gain on the trust preferred securities, which inflate the ROE) remains below the firm's historical average, but above peer averages. Institutional Client Services adjusted net revenues of $3.4 billion declined 11% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but were 17% higher than a challenging 3Q'13. FICC adjusted net revenues were down 11% from 2Q'14, driven by significantly lower credit products revenues due to increased market volatility and wider credit spreads. Currencies, interest rates and commodities were higher sequentially reflecting higher volumes. Equities adjusted net revenues declined 10% from 2Q'14 as a result of a decrease in cash products and lower trading volumes domestically and in Europe. Trading value at risk (VaR) was $66 billion as compared with $77 billion at 2Q'14, driven by lower interest rate risk. Investment Banking revenues of $1.5 billion declined 18% from a strong 2Q'14. Advisory revenues increased 17% QoQ, which reflects an increase in completed M&A transactions during the quarter. Underwriting revenues declined 32% from a strong 2Q'14. Debt underwriting revenues were $444 million as compared to a record $730 million in the 2Q'14, driven by reduced activity in the leveraged finance business. Equity underwriting revenues were down in 3Q'14 reflecting an industry wide decline secondary offerings. Investment and Lending revenues declined 18% from 2Q'14, but were up 15% on a YoY basis. Net revenues for equity securities declined 30% from a strong 2Q'14. Debt securities and loans were unchanged sequentially, however, up $306 million from 3Q'13. Management and other fee revenues were virtually unchanged at $1.2 billion. Assets under supervision increased to a record $1.15 trillion, which were primarily due to net inflows more than offsetting net market depreciation. Liquidity continues to be managed at conservative levels. Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities and cash, was a solid $180 billion, or 21% of total assets, and averaged $183 billion during 3Q'14. Goldman estimated that at Sept. 30, 2014, its Tier 1 common ratio under the Basel III advanced approach was 11.8% on a transitional basis. Goldman estimated that its supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was approximately 4.9% for the holding company, up from 4.5% at 2Q'14, but just below the minimum threshold of 5%. Improvement in the SLR was driven by changes in the final rules, Goldman's balance sheet repositioning and retained earnings, and lower financial institutions deduction. Fitch continues to believe that Goldman will be able to meet the SLR minimum ahead of the required timeframe. As part of Goldman's share repurchase program, $1.25 billion of common shares were repurchased during 3Q'14. Fitch views this level of share repurchase activity as manageable given current capital levels. Goldman Sachs increased its quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share to $0.60 per share. Contact Tara Kriss Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0769 