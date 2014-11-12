Fitch: Growth Challenges for U.S. Banks Underpinned by Liquidity and Capital Profiles in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 12 (Fitch) Stronger liquidity and capital profiles will partially insulate U.S. banks against expected challenges to earnings growth and deterioration from low levels of loan losses in 2015, according to Fitch Ratings. Earnings will be under pressure due to further margin compression, elevated legal costs, ongoing regulatory-related costs, and higher spending on technology. High litigation-related costs have had a meaningful impact on large U.S. bank earnings, though manageable in the context of capital. Reserve releases that aided bank profitability measures in 2014 will also come to an end. Fitch's outlook assumes no significant deterioration in the economy and/or an unexpected rise in interest rates. For U.S. banks, Fitch believes a gradual rise in rates would have a manageable effect on securities valuations, deposit outflows, earnings and asset quality. Loan losses remain below historical averages across all major asset classes, with C&I lending as one of the biggest outliers. Fitch expects non-charge-offs (NCOs) to deteriorate over the near term, especially under a higher interest rate environment, given the unsustainable low amounts of loan losses and ongoing easing in underwriting standards among some asset classes. Among the individual bank segments, Fitch views the large regional banks (assets >$50 billion) as the best positioned heading into 2015 for the challenging operating environment. The mid-tier regional ($10 - 50 billion in assets) and community banks (<$10 billion in assets) be under greater operating pressures the rapid C&I loan growth and liability sensitive balance sheet for some. The trust and processing banks face some regulatory-related challenges, including compliance with the SLR. The full '2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks - Growth in a Challenging Rate Environment' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's 2015 outlooks for other segments of the global financial services industry are or will be available. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate Environment) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.