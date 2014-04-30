RPT-Fitch: GSE Risk-Sharing Deals Off to a Very Strong Start

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Loan performance for GSE risk-sharing mortgage deals has been positive so far, according to Fitch Ratings in a new monthly report.‘Since the first risk-sharing transaction was issued last year, issuance has been steady and performance has been excellent,’ said Managing Director Grant Bailey.

To date, seven risk-sharing transactions have come to market, with quarterly issuance expected from both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Delinquencies so far have been paltry, with only 23 basis points (bps) of mortgage loans past due as of the most recent distribution date. ‘The clean payment behavior to date reflects the high credit quality of the borrowers,’ said Bailey.

Fitch’s new monthly report tracks the performance of the risk-sharing transactions issued by the GSEs and provides a summary of the bond and collateral performance. ‘U.S. GSE Risk-Sharing Trends’ is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: U.S. GSE Risk-Sharing Trends

here