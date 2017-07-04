(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, July 04 (Fitch) India's new Goods
and Services Tax
(GST) will unify the indirect tax system and remove domestic
barriers to trade,
which should support productivity gains and GDP growth over the
long term, says
Fitch Ratings.
The GST that came into effect on 1 July is relatively complex,
including
multiple tax rates for different goods - ranging from 0% to 28%,
or higher where
'sin taxes' are applied - and requires frequent filing in all
states in which a
company operates. Nevertheless, it is far simpler than the
previous system,
under which each state set its own sales taxes - in addition to
the central
government - and imposed border taxes on goods entering the
state.
The unified national system should offer significant
opportunities for
productivity. For example, it will become much quicker and less
costly to move
goods across the country now that trucks will not be held up at
checkpoints at
state borders. Smoother logistics should reduce retailers' need
for working
capital and allow them to operate centralised warehouses, rather
than in every
state. Supply chains could extend, encouraging specialisation,
now that there is
less incentive to source goods within state borders. Tax filing
may also become
less time-consuming as a result of the new electronic system.
The GST is unlikely to increase revenue in the short term.
However, it is likely
to boost revenue indirectly over the long term, as it supports
GDP growth and
encourages tax compliance. A benefit of value-added taxes like
India's GST is
that retailers are required to show compliance right along the
supply chain to
claim refunds. Large companies will now have an incentive to
pressure smaller
suppliers into compliance. The new electronic filing system is
also likely to
lead to more tax reporting. Moreover, the tax base will be
broadened, as only
SMEs with sales of INR2 million (USD31,000) will now be exempt
from paying GST,
down from INR15 million.
Small informal retailers - which account for over 90% of retail
sales - should
also find it harder to understate their sales or to avoid filing
tax returns
altogether in a system where transactions are tracked throughout
the supply
chain. This could accelerate the shift toward organised retail.
Shifting activity into the formal sector, where activity is
regulated and taxed,
is a key government goal and was the main motivation stated for
demonetisation
in late-2016. The informal sector is very large, accounting for
over 20% of GDP
and 80% of employment, and is largely untaxed. This is one of
the reasons why
government revenue is low, at just 21.4% of GDP in 2016,
compared with a median
of 29.9% for 'BBB' range sovereigns.
There are significant short-term risks involved in the GST
implementation,
emphasised by the late changes to the bill and the disruptive
roll-out of
demonetisation. High compliance costs for businesses and
administrative
difficulties have been problems in some emerging economies that
have introduced
value-added taxes, particularly those that had complex systems,
under-resourced
bureaucracies and short lead-in periods.
India's new system will overhaul the way businesses operate,
affecting their
financial reporting, tax accounting, supply-chain management and
technology
requirements. Contracts will also need to be renegotiated.
Smaller firms, many
of which still keep their books manually, are likely to find the
transition
particularly difficult. India's large bureaucracy is likely to
be tested by the
new system, with further potential implications for businesses.
For example,
delays in processing tax returns and paying out refunds might
create cash flow
problems. Multiple GST rates are also likely to lead to disputes
over which
goods fall into which category, which could add to strains on
the judicial
system.
Contact:
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
Corporates
+612 8256 0325
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001