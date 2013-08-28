Fitch: Guarantee Will Survive Korean Policy Bank Realignment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 27 (Fitch) The four (Fitch-rated) South Korean policy banks' senior unsecured debt will continue to carry the de-facto solvency guarantee from government in spite of a realignment plan announced yesterday, according to Fitch Ratings. The re-merger of Korea Finance Corporation's (KoFC) domestic operations back into Korea Development Bank (KDB) by July 2014, reverses its spin-off in October 2009. The government also announced that it is halting the privatisation of KDB and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK). Meanwhile, KoFC's international operations (KRW2trn in terms of assets) are to be taken over by the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM). We think this policy shift reflects KDB's importance in restructuring failed/troubled large corporates, and IBK's role in supplying funds to SMEs - especially when the system is in stress. Since the global credit crisis of 2008-2009, the potential need for restructuring large corporations or corporate groups has once again been increasing in Korea due to the current economic slowdown. All of the measures announced yesterday are part of the authorities' over-arching plan to streamline the various roles scattered across the policy financial institutions, and remain subject to National Assembly approval. Fitch expects the government to arrange a guarantee scheme for KoFC's outstanding debts, once it is dissolved. The state may ultimately choose to lower its non-controlling stakes in both KDB and IBK. This is because the government may seek to raise funds to support its evolving budgetary commitments such as increasing welfare initiatives. Nonetheless, the Korean government's willingness and ability to provide solvency support remains extremely high. As such, the ratings of the four policy banks' remain equalised at Korea's 'AA-' sovereign rating and carry a Stable Outlook. Contact: Heakyu Chang Director Financial Institutions +822 3278 8363 Fitch Ratings Korea 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4, Youido-Dong Seoul 150-737 Aninda Mitra Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.