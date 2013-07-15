FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: H213 EMEA building materials dashboard
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: H213 EMEA building materials dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H213 Building Materials dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Outlook is weak for Europe, but stronger in US

- What Fitch is watching: geographical diversification, ability to improve margins and impact of expansion capex increase

- The ratings impact of the above

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available ator by clicking the link above.

The Building Materials Dashboard will be published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Building Material Dashboard - H213

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.