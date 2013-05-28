RPT-Fitch: Hedging and contract structures critical for U.S. gas gatherers and processors

May 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The fast changing dynamics of the U.S. gas processing market have created volatility for natural gas gathering and processing firms, making hedging and contract structuring an even more important business function, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

The way an issuer structures contracts and hedges commodity exposure can mitigate some but not all of the price risk. Volume risk associated with gathering and processing is largely out of the control of processors. Fitch’s report is intended to provide details about hedging strategies and overall commodity price exposure across a sample of pure play gatherers and processors as well as diversified energy companies with gathering and processing operations.

From a credit perspective, Fitch considers contract mix and hedging practices as important considerations when evaluating exposure to commodity prices for credit risk.

Overall, issuers in the sector have been emphasizing an increase in fixed-fee arrangements. When new gathering and processing assets are developed, they tend to be backed by long-term fixed-fee contracts that generate stable cash flows. Fitch expects to see industry 2013 gross margins from fixed-fee contracts to increase over 2012. Part of that is a function of the shift in newer fixed-fee contracts, but it is also a function of significantly lower gross margins from keepwhole arrangements.

