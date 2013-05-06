FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: High-Rated U.S. CMBS Servicers Managing REO Aging Efficiently
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: High-Rated U.S. CMBS Servicers Managing REO Aging Efficiently

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

There is a meaningful relationship between U.S. CMBS servicer ratings and the aging of real estate owned (REO) inventories, according to Fitch Ratings.

In short, servicers with the highest ratings have shorter liquidation time lines than lower rated servicers.

Fitch conducted the analysis, the result of which are described in Fitch’s latest weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, in response to market concerns regarding the growing and potential aging inventory of assets with CMBS special servicers.

The results of Fitch’s findings include a summary of foreclosure and liquidation times for CMBS servicers as well as the current aging of each servicers REO inventory. Given that the hold time of REO assets already with special servicers exceeds the four year average, higher losses at liquidation are likely.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.