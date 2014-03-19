FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: High risk weight tempers Taiwan banks' mortgage risks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 19, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: High risk weight tempers Taiwan banks' mortgage risks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Steps taken by the Taiwanese authorities to cool the island’s bubbling property market will continue to deter aggressive risk-taking in mortgage lending by banks, Fitch Ratings says in a new report.

The measures have slowed the growth in mortgage lending on the island, and Fitch expects mortgage lending growth to stagnate over 2014-2015.

The main macro-prudential measure was to assign a 100% risk weighting on non-owner occupied home mortgages. As a result, Taiwanese banks’ risk weightings for their home mortgage portfolios generally range from 50% to 80%, compared with 10%-20% for banks in developed markets in the Asia-Pacific that practice the Internal Ratings-Based Approach to credit risk.

However, Taiwanese banks are less well-capitalised - even factoring the impact of their higher risk weightings for home mortgages - and are more highly leveraged than their peers in the Asia-Pacific region. Taiwanese banks’ equity-to-asset ratio was ranked the lowest in the region, along with China, at about 6.5% at end-1H13. The relatively high leverage is the most visible weakness for the ratings on Taiwanese banks and will exert heavy influence on their Viability Ratings.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Higher Risk-Weighting Tempers Taiwan Mortgage Risks

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.