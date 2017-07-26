Fitch: Higher Markets and Interest Rates Drive State Street's 2Q17 Earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 26 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (State Street) second quarter 2017 (2Q17) net income of $620 million was essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter, but up 24% from the sequential quarter due to growth in net interest income (NII) from higher short-term interest rates. This quarter's results equated to a strong 12.6% return on average common equity (ROAE) in 2Q17, up slightly from 12.4% in the year-ago quarter, and up from 9.9% ROAE in the sequential quarter. Given the potential for higher short-term interest rates over the course of the year, Fitch Ratings believes State Street's ROAE could increase further over subsequent quarters. Total fee revenue increased 8.9% year-over-year due to the acquisition of General Electric's Asset Management (GEAM) business which closed in July 2016, market appreciation of assets under custody and administration (AUCA) as well assets under management (AUM), and new business wins across the platform. State Street's total AUCA amounted to a record $31 trillion at 2Q17, up 12% year-over-year, and the company's overall AUM increased to a record $2.6 trillion, up 13% year-over-year. State Street's AUCA growth was driven by market appreciation and new business in both the U.S. and Europe across multiple products. The company's AUM growth was driven by market appreciation and the previously noted GEAM business inclusive of follow-on new business already generated from that acquisition. State Street's market based revenue growth was strong on higher business volumes. Total trading services net revenue, which is predominantly foreign exchange (FX) trading, increased 8.2% year-over-year driven primarily by high client-related volumes in FX trading. Securities finance revenue increased 14.7% year-over-year driven primarily from continued growth in enhanced custody client volumes as State Street continues to gain market share from traditional prime brokers. Partially offsetting this growth, was lower processing and other revenue primarily reflecting unfavourable FX swap costs. Net interest income (NII) grew 10.4% year-over-year and 12.7% sequentially, both primarily due to higher short-term interest rates over the course of the last year. This growth was largely driven by expansion in the company's net interest margin (NIM) on a fully taxable equivalent basis to 1.27%, a 13 basis point increase year-over-year, and 10 basis point increase from the sequential quarter, as State Street's average earning asset balances were essentially flat relative to the year-ago quarter. Fitch believes further NIM expansion is likely over the balance of the year. Overall expenses grew 9.2% year-over-year in line with overall revenue growth and included $62 million of restructuring costs related to the company's Beacon expense management program. Excluding these costs, overall expenses would have risen 5.9% and the company would have achieved overall positive operating leverage on a year-over-year basis. The Beacon program remains a key strategy for management to drive efficiencies across the company's operating platform through continued automation of core business activities, improved client interfaces, and rationalization the company's operations and applications. Fitch notes that Beacon remains on track to achieve annual pre-tax run-rate expense savings of $550mn by the end of 2020. Beacon has already delivered $175 million of pre-tax run rate expense savings in 2016 and is on target to achieve at least $140 million in additional pre-tax expense savings in 2017. State Street's total balance sheet declined 6.7% year-over year to $238.3 billion primarily driven by management's efforts to optimize its deposit base by managing excess deposits away from its balance sheet. Total deposits declined 6.1% year-over-year to $181.4 billion. Despite the deposit outflows, State Street's balance sheet remains very liquid with approximately 91% of its $95 billion investment portfolio rated 'AAA'/'AA' and a portfolio duration of 2.4 years. State Street's estimated fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the advanced approaches was 11.7% at 2Q17, and its fully phased-in CET1 ratio under the standardized approach was 11.0% at 2Q17. The standardized ratio is State Street's binding constraint capital ratio this quarter due to growth in risk-weighted asset calculations under this approach. More significant than the CET1 ratios noted above, however, is the Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (ELSR). As of 2Q17, State Street fully phased-in ESLR at the parent company was 6.1%, 110 basis points (bps) above the requirement, and at the main bank subsidiary was 6.5%, 50 bps above the requirement. Following the release on June 28, 2017, State Street received a non-objection to its annual capital plan under the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, which authorizes the firm to increase its dividend to $0.42 per share from $0.38 per share and repurchase up to $1.4 billion of common equity between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Chris VanBell Associate Director +1-212-908-0777 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001