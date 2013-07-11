Fitch: Higher Rates Could Dent Mortgage Earnings of U.S. Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Higher interest rates could dampen the purchase-driven market and dent the earnings of U.S. banks with a strong presence in mortgage originations, according to Fitch Ratings. The Mortgage Bankers Association Wednesday said interest rates on fixed 30-year mortgages rose to average 4.68% in the week ended July 5. That's the ninth consecutive weekly rise and the highest rate in almost two years (July 2011). We expect mortgage volumes will continue to fall, as many borrowers have already refinanced their homes or are still unable to refinance because of depressed housing values, though Fitch would note that this is partially offset by rising home prices. Additionally, a shift in the mix of mortgage originations from refinancing toward new purchase loans could offset some volume pressure in coming quarters, especially if the housing market recovers at a somewhat faster pace. For some banks, mortgage banking has accounted for as much as 20% of non-interest income and nearly 8% to 10% of net revenue. A mortgage banking decline of as much as 50% due to higher interest rates and refinancing burnout could represent a 4% revenue decline for regional banks, a significant drop that we believe would need to be offset to keep revenue at least level. Bank earnings from large mortgage players such as JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have been boosted over the last several quarters by strong mortgage banking income due largely to the high volume of refinancings amid generationally low mortgage rates. Fitch did not expect this level of mortgage banking to persist, and with refinancings dwindling and mortgage rates moving higher Fitch believes bank earnings could be impacted over the next few quarters. Total mortgage originations are forecast to decline 26.5% in 2014 to $1.053 trillion, according to the MBA. The decrease will likely be attributable to a significant drop in refinance originations outweighing a substantial increase in purchase originations. For perspective, there were $2,430 billion in mortgage originations in 2007, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. (Lenders originated 10.4 million mortgages in 2007, down 25% from 2006.) Mortgage originations totaled $1,500 billion in 2008; $1,840 billion in 2009; $1,630 billion in 2010; $1,470 billion in 2011 and $1,905 billion in 2012, up 29.6%. The MBA is forecasting $597 billion in purchase originations and $835 billion in refinance originations in 2013. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Robert P. Curran Managing Director Corporates, Homebuilding +1-212-908-1515 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-212-908-9123 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.