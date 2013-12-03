Fitch: Hong Kong Commercial Property Stable, Downside Risk in Some Niches

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property here HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today says its 2014 Sector Outlook for Hong Kong's commercial property segment is Stable, though certain sub-sectors face downside risks. Fitch believes that while rents for shopping malls and offices outside the Central area will likely edge up, Central office rents will be flat or fall slightly, while street shop rents will face decline. Office rents in the main business district of Central will continue to be dampened by lack of expansion demand from foreign financial institutions in 2014. The agency expects neutral-to-negative rental reversion for Central offices. For offices outside Central, rents will probably edge up but the increase will be limited because of the narrowing gap between Central and non-Central rents. Street shop rents have peaked and will decline, due to weaker luxury spending and fewer leasing enquiries from international brands. Shopping mall rents will rise in line with increase in Hong Kong retail sales, which Fitch forecasts to be in the single digits in 2014. Fitch expects most of the property companies that the agency rates to continue to enjoy positive rental reversion. Their recurring leasing income will remain stable, leading to strong interest coverage. For those with Central office exposure, the neutral-to-negative rental reversion will have limited impact on their rental income. The Rating Outlook for the sector is Stable. Fitch notes that the outlook of the commercial property sector in Hong Kong is sensitive to two key factors: the Chinese economy and the Hong Kong residential market. Any unexpected slowdown in China or sharp decline in Hong Kong residential prices will cause downward pressure on office and retail rents. The full report "2014 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property" is available at www.fitchratings.com or clicking on the link above. Contact: Alex Choi Associate Director +852 2263 9969 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.