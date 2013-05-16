Fitch: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Ratings Unaffected By Term Loan Repricing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) The 'B+' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. (HMH) and its subsidiaries are unaffected following the announcement by the company of its plans to reprice its term loan. Fitch rates HMH's senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1'. All terms (except for pricing) are expected to remain materially unchanged, including the guarantees and security. Fitch expects interest expense to modestly decline. The company had $248 million outstanding under its amortizing term loans due 2018. Fitch calculates post-plate unadjusted gross leverage of 1.2x as of March 31, 2013. Fitch expects leverage to remain around 1x at year end. Key Rating Drivers: HMH continues to be a leader in the K-12 educational material and services sector, capturing 37% of its Association of American Publishers addressable market. Fitch believes investments made into digital products and services will position HMH to take a meaningful share of the rebound in the K-12 educational market. Fitch's expects HMH will be able to, at a minimum, maintain its market share. Fitch believes that HMH and its peers will benefit from the adoption of common core standards in 2014/2015. HMH has significant financial flexibility to invest into digital content and new business initiatives. These investments into international markets and adjacent K-12 educational material markets may provide diversity away from highly cyclical state and local budgets. As of March 31, 2013, liquidity was supported by $189 million in cash and $140 million in short-term investments. The company also has $133 million in borrowing availability under the $250 million asset backed revolver, due 2017. The term loans amortize $2.5 million per year until their 2018 maturity. Fitch does not believe that the current capital structure will be permanent. The ratings reflect Fitch's long-term belief that the current private equity owners will look to extract shareholder returns (leveraged dividend) prior to exiting their investment. Fitch does not believe that such a transaction would occur in the near term. Rating Sensitivities: --Revenue declines in the mid-single digits could result in rating pressures; -- Long -term, meaningful diversification into international markets and into new business initiatives could lead to rating upgrades. Fitch currently rates HMH as follows: HMH Publishers --IDR 'B+'; --Senior secured term loan 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured asset backed revolver 'BB+/RR1'. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company --IDR 'B+'. HMH Publishers LLC --IDR 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Rolando Larrondo Director +1-212-908-9189 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shawn Gannon Associate Director +1-212-908-0223 Committee Chairperson James Rizzo, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0548 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.