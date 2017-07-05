(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. High-Yield Consumer Handbook
here
NEW YORK, July 05 (Fitch) M&A and cost-saving initiatives are
set to continue
for U.S. high-yield consumer companies as they face structural
issues in the
industry including changing consumer preferences, distribution
channel shifts,
retail competition and consolidation, and rising minimum wages,
according to the
fifth edition of Fitch Ratings' U.S. High-Yield Consumer
Handbook. Weak organic
growth and a desire for diversification is driving M&A, while
rising minimum
wages and the effects of restaurant refranchising are driving
productivity and
general and administrative cost reductions.
The sector has few short-term financing needs due to significant
refinancing and
recapitalization activity over the past 12 months. Few companies
in Fitch's
sample have upcoming maturities within the next two years that
are viewed as not
manageable, because of companies' adequate liquidity and
financial flexibility.
In addition, the sector has more companies on a positive
trajectory (Spectrum,
Pinnacle, Aramark, US Foods Holding Co, Weight Watchers) than
negative (Revlon
and Avon).
Consumer Products
Changes in the retail sector are having the biggest impact on
the consumer
products sector.
"Consolidation within the traditional retail sector has
increased retailers'
bargaining power," says Ellen Itskovitz, Senior Director, U.S.
Corporates.
"This, combined with a heightened competitive environment, has
led to further
declines in retail inventory levels and additional pricing
pressure for consumer
product companies. Product innovation and further
diversification of
distribution channels can help consumer companies combat these
challenges."
Walmart is the largest retail customer for most of the
high-yield consumer
companies Fitch analyzes. It uses its scale as an advantage in
continuing to
pressure its supplier base for better terms and lower prices,
especially in the
increasingly competitive retail environment.
Acquisitions have been and are expected to continue to be an
important growth
engine for high-yield consumer companies. These acquisitions
often reflect key
strategic objectives for the companies such as geographic
expansion, new product
platforms, and enhancing social media / online expertise. The
online channel is
increasingly important for growth and several companies have
announced
acquisitions or new initiatives in that space.
Packaged Foods
Consumer preferences for fresh, natural, organic and specialty
products are
pressuring volumes of traditional packaged foods.
"With volumes down, acquisitions will be pervasive as companies
seek to
diversify their portfolio of products and brands that drive
growth," says
Itskovitz.
Distribution channels and pricing are also in focus due to two
pending
competitive threats: Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods and the
arrival of
European discount grocers. The Whole Foods transaction provides
Amazon with a
hard-to-replicate distribution and supply chain infrastructure
that will support
home deliveries. This could eventually drive down prices, as
would an American
expansion by Aldi or Lidl, who are already known for their low
prices in Europe.
Restaurants and Food Service
Restaurant industry sales growth has slowed due to less
aggressive menu price
increases and weak traffic. However, revenue and EBITDA growth
trends across
individual companies vary. The casual dining segment remains
weak versus
quick-service with national chains potentially losing share to
stronger peers
and independent restaurants. Heightened competition is forcing
some companies to
reconsider their value propositions with enhanced food quality
and larger
portions. These efforts could add additional pressure to margins
with
productivity initiatives providing a modest offset.
"The challenging operating environment will continue to separate
the winners
from the losers," says Carla Norfleet Taylor, Senior Director,
U.S. Corporates.
"Consumers' tastes and preferences are changing and restaurant
companies must be
able to quickly adjust."
Corporate actions, including acquisitions, spinoffs,
recapitalizations to return
capital to shareholders and IPOs, have been widespread among
restaurant and
foodservice companies. YUM! Brands, Inc. spun off its China
operations and
continues to push towards a fully franchised business model,
while Restaurant
Brands International, Inc. is well positioned to continue to
expand
internationally with its acquisition of Popeyes. Additionally,
Brinker
International, Inc. and YUM both recapitalized their balance
sheets within the
past 12 months, transitioning to high-yield credits for the
second time in their
histories, while US Foods Holdings Corp., which completed its
IPO in 2016, and
Aramark are delevering but remain open to tuck-in acquisitions.
The U.S. High-Yield Consumer Handbook is a comprehensive review
of the leveraged
food, beverage, restaurant, and consumer products sector.
Published annually, it
contains both sector themes and individual credit profiles for
18 high-yield
issuers with more than $70 billion of debt outstanding
collectively.
The full report, "U.S. High-Yield Consumer Handbook:
Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield Food, Beverage, Restaurant and Consumer Product
Issuers," is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Ellen Itskovitz, CFA
Senior Director
+1-1-312-368-3118
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
