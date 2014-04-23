RPT-Fitch: Impact of French National Consumer Credit Register Would Have Been Limited if Adopted

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the French National Consumer Credit Register would only have had a limited positive impact if adopted.

The French Constitutional Council ruling that a National Consumer Credit Register (NCCR) would be unconstitutional is credit neutral as Fitch expected its impact to be limited as: (i) the NCCR would not have included residential loans and inactive revolving loans, (ii) the NCCR would only have been an additional element in assessing a borrower’s repayment capacity as part of the lenders’ underwriting process and (iii) over-indebtedness is concentrated on high-risk products such as revolving loans, the proportion of which is limited in French ABS transactions.

After several attempts to create a NCCR in France, the French Constitutional Council recently blocked the latest proposal due to its unconstitutionality. This decision is motivated by the extent of the register (more than 12 million individuals), the length of conservation of the data (the whole credit tenor), as well as the number of employees having access to the register (potentially tens of thousands of credit institutions’ employees), which would have represented a threat to privacy rights in France.

The NCCR would have recorded all consumer loans contracted by individuals in France. This could have strengthened consumer protection against over-indebtedness and made credit institutions accountable for their underwriting practices. However, the NCCR would have excluded revolving credit facilities inactive for more than one year as well as residential loans. In addition, according to the Banque de France, 81% of the files accepted by the over-indebtedness commissions as of 4Q13 also included other debts (rents, tax, energy and telecom bills), not captured in the NCCR. More importantly, over-indebtedness is often the result of passive indebtedness (i.e. the loss of employment, sickness, divorce or death) and only to a limited extent of active indebtedness (i.e. the result of too many loans).

The NCCR could also have had a positive impact on underwriting quality, as more extensive and more reliable data would have been available to lenders (limiting false declarations or fraud for instance). However, Fitch notes that an applicant’s repayment capacity is already assessed and checked as part of the underwriting process through bank account statements verification (usually required to check resources and existing indebtedness) and the mandatory consultation of the Fichier National des Incidents de Remboursement de Credits aux Particuliers (a national register which records all late or missed payments under any loans granted to individuals).

Lastly, as highlighted by Fitch in its recent press release “France’s Consumer Loan Market to Remain under Pressure” dated 10 February 2014 at www.fitchratings.com, the agency believes that consumer protection mainly impacts high-risk products (i.e. products more exposed to borrower’s over-indebtedness) such as revolving loans. The proportion of such type of loan is limited in structured finance transactions in France.