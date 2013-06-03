Fitch: Impact of Possible Telecom Italia Spin-Off Depends on Regulation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the credit impact of Telecom Italia's (TI, 'BBB'/Negative) planned spin-off of its fixed-line access network depends mainly on the details on the agreement TI reaches with the Italian telecoms regulatory, AGCOM. TI said on 30 May 3013 that its board of directors have approved management's network spin-off plan. TI also said that it would continue its discussions with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti about a potential disposal of a stake in the access network company. Assessing the impact on the credit rating of TI, or any other European telecom incumbent, from a spin-off of its fixed network is complex, as we described in our comment "Fitch: Impact of Possible Tel Italia Network Spin-off Unclear", published on 26 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. The impact from a network spin-off on TI's operations and the competitive intensity in the Italian telecoms market depends mainly on the regulatory framework. A network spin-off would involve operational and financial separation of the network assets from the rest of TI. This could make it easier for a regulator to focus on any economic or operational bottlenecks in how the network infrastructure is used and therefore promote competition. We believe TI would want to obtain more regulatory freedom in how it sells is services - for example, flexibility around tariffs and bundling of various services including fixed, mobile and high-speed broadband - and clarity on how new investments in fibre infrastructure would be regulated. BT Group plc (BT, 'BBB'/Stable) set the European precedent for network separation when it created its network division Openreach in 2005. This event was ratings neutral for BT. BT still owns 100% of Openreach, which manages the UK's telecommunications infrastructure and treats the rest of BT on the same basis as other operators. If Telecom Italia manages to get regulatory approval for the spin-off, a second step could involve a possible partial or full disposal. The impact of this on TI's credit profile would depend on several factors: - Maintaining control of the network. There is a strategic advantage in controlling the leading network in any geographical area or country. This is even more important as the industry is going through a period of significant technological change and when customer demand for new services is difficult to assess. In Italy, Fitch believes that control of the network is particularly important as there is no infrastructure competition from cable networks. - The impact on credit metrics would depend on the amount of debt reduction set against any potential negative impact on cashflow from either increased competition or deconsolidation. If only a small minority stake is sold, TI could maintain control of the network, and depending on the structure, could still have full access to cash at the network company. However, potential proceeds in such a scenario may be modest in comparison with TI's net debt of EUR28.8bn at the end of Q113. TI has set a target to reduce net debt to EUR27bn by the end of 2013. TI has limited headroom at is current rating level. The main concern is the weak domestic business, where revenue and EBITDA trends in 2013 worse than that reported in 2012 could also result in TI's Long-term IDR being downgraded. A network spin-off is unlikely to impact the 2013 performance. Leverage as measured by unadjusted net debt to EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) sustainably above 3.0x (2.9x LTM Q113) could also result in a rating downgrade. 