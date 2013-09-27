FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India banks' non-performing loans to peak later than expected: Fitch
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2013 / 8:54 AM / 4 years ago

India banks' non-performing loans to peak later than expected: Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said non-performing loans at Indian banks are expected to peak as late as March 2016, compared with its earlier estimate of the middle of current fiscal year that started in April.

The initial expectation was for non-performing assets to peak around now but this has been pushed back by recent macroeconomic developments, Saswata Guha, director in the Financial Institutions team at Fitch, said on a conference call.

Earlier this week, Fitch downgraded the viability ratings on three state-run banks including Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda citing concerns about a protracted economic slowdown, high “stressed assets” and low capital. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.