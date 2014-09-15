Fitch: Indian Banks Need Over USD200bn of Capital In Next 5 Years

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks: Chart of the Month - September 2014 here MUMBAI, September 15 (Fitch) India banks will require more than USD200bn in fresh capital as they prepare for the full implementation of Basel III capital requirements by the financial year ending March 2019 (FY19), Fitch says in its Asia-Pacific Bank Chart of the Month report. The core capital position of the Indian banking system is weaker than that of many Asian banking systems that are also migrating towards the Basel III capital norms. Fitch expects India's state-owned banks to account for 85% of the capital requirement. These banks account for a higher proportion of stressed assets - their stressed assets formed around 12% of total system assets in FY14 compared with 10% for the system - and have lower profitability, which have added to their capitalisation pressures. Private banks are much better positioned in terms of their capital levels and access to markets. Stressed assets in the Indian banking system are likely to peak around FY15, though there will be near-term pressures due to economic slowdown and existing structural and policy-related constraints. Any improvement after that will be gradual. The Indian banks are likely to raise mostly core equity and Additional Tier 1 capital to meet the capital shortfall. Capital raising, thus far, has been limited to a few banks, though Fitch expects greater momentum for the latter going forward. Recent amendments by India's central bank to Basel III capital guidelines have created a more favourable environment for creditors and broadened the pool of investors. It may take more time for the banks to raise core equity capital because valuations have yet to recover. The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Fitch India Services Pvt. Ltd. Wockhardt Tower, Level 4 West Wing, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India Jobin Jacob Associate Director +91 22 4000 1773 Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.