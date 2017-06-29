(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 28 (Fitch) The farm loan-waiver
schemes being
discussed and rolled out across an increasing number of Indian
states could have
a significant impact on state government finances, and might
undermine efforts
to bring down general government debt, says Fitch Ratings. The
impact on India's
debt dynamics and capital spending will depend on the total size
of loans
waived, how the scheme is financed, and whether there are
possible offsets from
cuts to other forms of spending, including capital projects.
Larger state deficits would delay an expected gradual reduction
in general
government debt, which includes central and state government
debt. When India's
rating was affirmed at 'BBB-'/Stable in May, Fitch forecast
general government
debt to fall to 64.9% of GDP by FY21, from 67.9% in FY17, and we
highlighted
that potential changes to India's fiscal position are a rating
sensitivity.
Public finances are a key weakness in India's sovereign credit
profile, with
general government debt well above the 'BBB' median of 40.9% and
the fiscal
deficit of 6.6% of GDP in FY17 much higher than the 'BBB' median
of 2.7%.
India's central government has gradually consolidated its fiscal
position in
recent years, and has indicated it will not participate in the
waivers. However,
the combined finances of the states - which are included in
general government
debt and deficits - have been under pressure. Public pay hikes,
election
spending and higher interest costs stemming from the UDAY scheme
- under which
state governments have taken on debt from power distribution
companies - are all
likely to add to expenditure.
There is a risk that farm loan waivers - which we have not
previously factored
into our assumptions - will lead to further fiscal slippage at
the state level
or will reduce the funds available for public investment. The
central government
has the authority to block states from borrowing to finance
persistently large
deficits, but it could be reluctant ahead of approaching
elections in some
states, and with the 2019 Lok Sabha election drawing nearer.
The last widespread farm loan-waiver scheme was rolled out in
2008 by the
central government, and covered 43 million farmers. It
reportedly cost around
1.3% of GDP. The combined cost to the states could also become
large this time.
Schemes have already been announced in Uttar Pradesh,
Maharashtra, Punjab and
Karnataka, which account for around one-third of India's
population. Other
governments are likely to feel pressure to implement similar
policies,
particularly in states with upcoming elections. A roll-out
across much of India
is not unthinkable.
Banks could also be affected by the waiver schemes. The schemes
will benefit
banks to the extent that they offload farm loans with weak
repayment prospects
to state governments. Uniform farm loan waivers could lead to
moral hazard and
weaken the general repayment culture among financially healthy
farmers, but they
will still have an incentive to repay loans in order to retain
access to future
funding. Agricultural loans account for 14% of total bank
lending, according to
the Reserve Bank of India, and are equivalent to around 6.5% of
GDP.
Contact:
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Saswata Guha
Director
Financial Institutions
+91 22 4000 1741
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
