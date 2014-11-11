Fitch: Indonesian Developers' Move Out of Jakarta Will Shield Cash Flows

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the move by major Indonesian developers into smaller cities in the archipelago will help them protect their cash flows in an operating environment that will continue to be challenging in 2015. The Indonesian government plans to phase out fuel subsidies soon, which will drive inflation and keep interest rates high for at least the next 12 months. This will dampen demand for properties in the mid- to upper-range, which are typically in Jakarta and its surrounding area and have been the major contributors to the large developers' cash flows. Fitch believes major developers such as PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (Lippo; BB-/Stable), PT Alam Sutera Tbk (ASRI; B+/Stable), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (Pakuwon; B+/Stable), or PT Summarecon Agung Tbk (unrated) will be better placed to deal with slower sales from their main Jakarta projects because they have more diversified product mixes and project locations. Lippo launched new township in Makassar on Sulawesi island in 2013, which accounted for about 10% of the company's total presales in 2013. Lippo also plans to accelerate the launches of high-rise projects in suburbs such as in Karawaci (42 km west of Jakarta) and Cikarang (45 km east of Jakarta) to compensate for lower cash flows from its key projects in Jakarta CBD. In 2013, ASRI launched a second township in Pasar Kemis, and it has become one of the key contributors to presales. Pasar Kemis is located a little further out of Jakarta than ASRI's flagship project in Serpong in Tangerang, an important satellite city 35 km west of Jakarta. Pakuwon has been actively launching projects in Surabaya, a city in East Java, while Summarecon has been launching projects in Bekasi, a growing satellite city 25 km east of Jakarta. The increase in the major developers' development gross margin has slowed in the past 12 months because selling prices have climbed at a slower pace in their main projects as competition intensified. Margin growth has also been squeezed by tighter mortgage regulation that came into effect in mid-2013. Fitch, however, expects margins to stabilise or improve slightly in 2015 as the developers place more emphasis on new projects in second-tier or satellite cities, such as in Tangerang or Bekasi, where there is more growth potential. Contacts: Erlin Salim Associate Director +6221 2988 6811 Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.