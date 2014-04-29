Fitch: Indonesian Poultry Limits Likely to be Temporary; Japfa Rating Unaffected

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the Indonesia's imposition of price and volume caps on day-old chickens (DOC) is likely to be temporary, and has no immediate impact on PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) ratings. In mid-April 2014, the Indonesian Ministry of Trade imposed a cap on DOC prices at IDR3,200 a bird and a reduction in DOC volumes by 15%, in an attempt to restore supply discipline and aid small-scale chicken farmers who buy the chicks and raise them. According to the ministry, the prices at which farmers sell their live birds and eggs are lower than the production costs. Japfa's average prices for DOC in 2013 was IDR4,700 a bird and the price caps would result in losses in Japfa's DOC division. Fitch, however, does not expect the limits on price and production to be strictly implemented on a sustained basis, due to both our expectation of increasing poultry consumption in the long term as well as volatile production costs that need to be passed through to ensure the viability of DOC producers. We do not expect any material impact to Japfa's credit metrics given our view that the regulation would be short term in nature. The impact could also be partly mitigated by higher profits from Japfa's own commercial farming operations that will result from higher retail chicken prices following the cap on DOC volumes. The agency notes that that there has been an increase in industry broiler prices since the announcement of the new regulations. Fitch however does not rule out the possibility of the regulations being imposed in a milder form in the future to ensure supply discipline and improve the profitability of small-scale poultry farmers. Fitch considers it unlikely that any regulation would materially impact the long-term profitability and credit metrics of Japfa sufficiently to warrant negative rating action. Fitch considers Japfa's vertically integrated operations, which enable it to capture a higher profit share in the poultry value chain, a credit strength. Its poultry operations include feed production, DOC farms and commercial farms. Contacts: Shahim Zubair Associate Director +65 67967227 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 29886811 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.