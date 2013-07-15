Fitch: Indonesian Rate Hikes Positive for Banking Stability

JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 14 (Fitch) Last Thursday's 50bp interest-rate hike by Bank Indonesia (BI) is positive for banking stability as banks are likely to decelerate lending as economic growth eases back, Fitch Ratings says. Higher rates should help unwind credit risks accumulated from several years of rapid growth, and support the credit profiles of both the sovereign and the banks. For highly capitalised Indonesian banks, we believe the risks from excessive loan expansion outweigh the negative impact on profitability from rising bad debt as a result of higher interest rates. Indonesia is one of five countries in Asia with a macro prudential indicator (MPI) score at '3', highlighting a high risk of systemic stress. However, the banks have high capital buffers, comfortable provision coverage and a strong capacity to generate retained earnings. Furthermore, the central bank has taken prudential measures to counter potential macroeconomic shocks such as from the consumer finance sector. BI last year raised down-payment requirements for cars and motorcycles as well as mortgage financing. We expect the Indonesian banking industry to remain sound, despite rising impairment charges from higher interest rates and slower loan growth reducing bank profitability. We believe the central bank's proposal to tighten mortgage-lending regulations - together with the interest rate hikes - should take the steam out of the property market. Residential property prices in 14 big cities rose by 4.8% qoq in Q113 according to BI data, the strongest rise since the series began in 2002 - and well above the five-year qoq average of 1.2%. The authorities are trying to shore up the confidence of both the people and investors in their commitment to economic and financial stability. The central bank has raised rates by 75bp in total over the last two months - the largest moves since 2008. We believe there may be further rate increases this year if inflation exceeds the revised 7.8% inflation rate target. This is because the new central bank governor, Agus Martowardojo, will focus more on fighting inflation than spurring economic growth. We have previously highlighted the risks of persistently high and volatile inflation, and the emergence of a current account deficit for the sovereign - particularly with a shift in global funding conditions. A narrowing in the current account deficit, and the avoidance of second-round effects on inflation from the recent fuel price hikes, would boost our confidence that monetary policy is being managed consistent with maintaining basic economic stability. This would also, therefore, support the credit profiles of both the sovereign and the banks. Contact: Iwan Wisaksana Director Financial Institutions +62 21 2902 6406 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9938 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.