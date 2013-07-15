Fitch Initial IDR of 'BBB-' to Universal Corp.; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following initial ratings to Universal Corporation (UVV): --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --Convertible perpetual preferred stock 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At March 31, 2013 UVV had approximately $500 million of total debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS UVV is one of the leading suppliers within the leaf tobacco industry with substantial global market share and extensive geographic diversity that helps minimize its reliance on any one region. The company's experienced local management teams foster strategic alliances by working closely with tobacco manufacturers that UVV maintains long-term relationships with. UVV also coordinates with a large and highly diverse farmer and supplier base to source higher quality compliant leaf tobacco that meets its customers' exacting blend requirements. These factors have allowed UVV to be competitive and carve out a defensible niche, which is key to sustaining long-term profitability. UVV maintains a relatively solid financial profile underpinned by sufficient liquidity, lower leverage, manageable maturities, low capital investment requirements and cash generation that supports the operations. The above factors largely mitigate the operating, regulatory and financial risk factors inherent to the leaf tobacco industry. UVV's operating results can be susceptible to volatility. The company can have material working capital fluctuations as a result of its agricultural business, which lead to a higher than average business risk for the company. UVV extends credit through substantial advances to farmers with contractual agreements that totaled $199 million as of March 31, 2013; this exposes the company to bad debt risk that will increase during periods of crop deterioration. Numerous factors can affect green leaf prices including global supply and demand imbalances, market conditions, production costs, competition and foreign exchange movements. UVV is also indirectly exposed to significant regulatory and governmental oversight within the tobacco industry that can negatively affect cigarette consumption and heighten the company's operational risk by reducing demand for leaf tobacco. The European Union recently moved one step closer toward limiting the use of certain cigarettes with the European Parliament's vote to approve a ban on menthol and other flavored cigarettes and increase the awareness of health warnings on packaging. Excise tax increases are another tool that lawmakers have frequently used to curtail smoking. However, these regulatory actions can also spur increases for illicit tobacco products that can negatively impact UVV's volumes. Operating performance: The tobacco industry expects a stable operating environment with good demand conditions in fiscal 2014, which Fitch views as reasonable. Global demand should grow modestly with growing demand in emerging markets offsetting declines in developed markets. UVV entered fiscal year 2014 with very low uncommitted inventories available for sale and fewer shipments of prior year crop carrying into the first fiscal quarter. Consequently volumes will decline this fiscal year. Crop sizes for flue-cured, burley and oriental tobaccos are expected to increase in fiscal year 2014 although the demand for certain types of tobacco, including higher quality flue-cured and burley leaf, may exceed supply. UVV's normal segment operating income and EBITDA is approximately $200 million and $240 million, respectively. The company has operated substantially above those levels during the past four years. EBITDA margins are typically in the low double digits, which Fitch believes constrain the ratings. Other factors that can affect UVV's cash flows include seasonality of operations, weather events, reduced demand in mature markets, timing of shipments to customers, changes in input costs (denominated in local currency) and tobacco leaf prices (dollar denominated). Fitch expects UVV will generate a more normal operating income level for FY 2014. Liquidity, Maturities & Financial Covenants: UVV's liquidity is sufficient given its cash, revolver availability and free cash flow. Liquidity is a key rating factor given the working capital and input advance requirements for its suppliers. UVV's committed inventory levels which are typically at least 80% of total inventory also provides modest additional support to UVV's liquidity position. As of March 31, 2013, cash was $368 million with the majority of the cash in the U.S. UVV has an undrawn $450 million five-year revolving credit facility which expires in November 2016 with meaningful room under the covenants. UVV maintains uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities to fund working capital needs in some countries where the company operates. Fitch views uncommitted lines as a weaker form of liquidity. At the end of the 1Q'13, UVV had up to $412 million in uncommitted lines available of which $105 million was outstanding. UVV maintains its revolver and cash balances at a level to provide full backstop for the uncommitted bank lines. UVV's maturity schedule is manageable with $211 million due in fiscal year 2014 including $200 million in October 2013 and $116 million in fiscal year 2015. Fitch expects free cash flow, which has averaged approximately $90 million the past four years, will decrease materially in fiscal 2014. Several factors affecting free cash generation include a substantial swing in working capital needs, reduced operating income due to lower volumes and increased capital spending following a below average investment during fiscal 2013 of $31 million. UVV's common stock dividend was $46 million for the past year. UVV has modestly increased its dividend annually for over the past 40 years. This does not include the $15 million convertible perpetual preferred stock dividend. Fitch believes UVV's total dividend level constrains UVV's financial flexibility when the company experiences operating volatility and/or expansion of working capital. As such, future dividend increases that are not supported by sustained operating income increases or are outside of historical norms, would be concerning. In November 2011, UVV announced a two year $100 million share repurchase program. UVV repurchased approximately $8.5 million shares during fiscal year 2013. Fitch does not expect the company to engage in a material level of share repurchases during fiscal year 2014. Credit metrics: UVV's total leverage was 1.9x as of the end of its fiscal year 2013. Fitch's hybrid security criteria treat the convertible preferred stock as 100% equity. This is due to the ability to defer dividends, a long-dated effective maturity, noncumulative coupon deferral and the lack of any coupon step-up on the preferred stock. Fitch expects leverage could increase during fiscal year 2014 but will remain well within rating expectations, given the expected modest to moderate decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2013. Similarly, Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage will weaken modestly from current levels of 2.5x and interest coverage (EBITDA/interest expense) of approximately 12x. However, Fitch views UVV's current credit metrics as solid for the 'BBB-' category particularly considering the relative volatility overall in UVV's operating performance year-to-year and the tobacco industry business risk. SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: --A period of significant crop deterioration in multiple regions that adversely affects cash generation; --Sustained contraction with margins that could occur due to numerous factors; --Sustained leverage greater than 2.5x; --Significant increase with the dividend; --Loss of a key customer's business; --Increased vertical integration by customers; --Increased losses on supplier advances; --Adverse changes in regulatory or operating environment that affects leaf tobacco demand. 