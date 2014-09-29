Fitch: Insurance Survey Shows UK Infrastructure Appetite

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) The latest Blackrock survey of global insurance company investment plans reinforces Fitch Ratings' view that appetite for UK infrastructure assets is strong, despite limited investment so far. Our discussions with insurers suggest infrastructure investment in the UK has been slow to take off for several reasons, including uncertainty about capital requirements and political risk, but this is starting to change. According to a Financial Times report, the survey found that nearly half of insurers aim to allocate 15% or more of their portfolio to assets such as infrastructure and property in the next three years. Large insurance companies are increasingly looking at infrastructure as a way to pick up yield amid the current low interest rates. The very long maturities of many infrastructure investments can also closely match the liabilities of insurers such as Prudential, L&G and Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) that provide annuities or guaranteed investment products. The latest proposals on Solvency II mean these long-dated high-yield infrastructure investments could also get preferential treatment. If the assets qualify for the "matching adjustment", insurers' liabilities could be significantly reduced because of their buy-and-hold strategies. But this may require assets to be repackaged, as optionality and pre-payment risk need to be eliminated. New government policies for infrastructure investment have had a limited impact, while a Labour Party proposal to create an independent infrastructure commission might not do much to reduce political risk. But together these measures and proposals indicate a desire to boost investment. To make infrastructure investments worthwhile, insurers are likely to look at deals in the high tens to low hundreds of millions of pounds. As the search for yield is a key consideration, they will also probably be looking at projects in the 'BBB' rating category. This may explain why there has been little demand for the government's GBP40bn guarantee scheme for infrastructure projects. The guarantee is intended to transfer all project risk to the Treasury and would probably mean guaranteed debt was rated in line with the UK sovereign. But insurers are more likely to want to accept some project risk in return for higher yields. Groups including AXA, L&G and Prudential have already announced plans to invest over GBP25bn in the sector in the next 10 years. Allianz invested EUR700m in wind farms, road building and other projects in 2013 and has launched a GBP500m fund in 2014. Prudential, L&G and PIC have already invested over GBP860m in social housing in the UK this year. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1249 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.