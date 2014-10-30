Fitch: Insurers Would Adapt to Deflation in Eurozone

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Risk of Eurozone Deflation: Insurers Would Adapt here LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that eurozone insurers would adapt to low interest rates, which would be the main risk for them in a deflationary environment. The agency expects the strongest and largest insurers would be proactive in response to deflation and probably avoid downgrades. Weaker or niche players may be more susceptible to multiple adverse influences and their ratings could be downgraded. Fitch stated in September 2014 that although deflation is not its base case scenario for the eurozone economies, it represents a serious, rising risk (see 'The Risk of Eurozone Deflation' at www.fitchratings.com). We devised a scenario in which deflation occurs: among other assumptions, inflation falls to negative 1% for two years; economic growth drops to 0% for two years; the German 10-year bund yields 1%; and policy interest rates are unchanged. The same assumptions are used in this report. The main concern for life insurers in a deflationary environment is that interest rates are low, harming earnings from fixed-rate bonds in their investment portfolios. Guaranteed liabilities pose a particular threat, as subdued earnings may be too small to meet long-term obligations. The long-term nature of policies means it may be some years before severe difficulties arise. Revenues, and the level of guaranteed payments, have already fallen in response to low interest rates, limiting potential flexibility. Non-life insurers should be better placed than life insurers to withstand deflationary risks. Even so, investment earnings could fall, placing greater dependence on underwriting. Volumes of business could shrink in response to reduced consumption, smaller propensity to insure, smaller replacement value of insurable risks and greater competition. However, deflation could contribute to improved loss ratios as falling prices result in smaller claims' payments and additional reserve releases. The report, entitled 'The Risk of Eurozone Deflation: Insurers Would Adapt' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Matthew Taylor Senior Director +44 20 3530 1094 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurers Have Flexibility to Counteract Low Bond Yields here European Insurance: The Search for Investment Yield here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.