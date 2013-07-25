Fitch: Intense Competition to Limit LGE's Margin Improvement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that intense price competition in LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE, BBB-/Stable) main markets will hinder any significant margin improvement in the short term. Fitch believes that profitability of LGE's handset segment is unlikely to improve in H213, extending its weak performance in Q213. This is because LGE is highly likely to focus on volume growth to improve its weak smartphone market share which was less than 5% at end-Q113, compared with 33% and 18% respectively for market leaders, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd's (A+/Stable) and Apple Inc.. Therefore, marketing costs will continue to remain high and any additional market share is likely to come at the expense of margins. In addition, its operating margin may weaken as global demand for handsets is increasingly driven by low-to-mid-end models which yield low margins, while competition in the high-end segment remains fierce as the market matures. In its recently published Q213 earnings, LGE's segmental EBIT fell 53% q-o-q and its margin halved to 2% despite record smartphone shipment volumes. LGE's TV business also faces a tough operating environment as demand remains weak, especially in developed markets, following negative growth in global TV shipments in 2012. In addition, intense competition from Japanese and Chinese manufacturers is eroding prices. As a result, Fitch forecasts that segmental profitability will remain weak in low single-digits for H213. Q213 segmental EBIT margin was 1.9%. Therefore, with its two main businesses facing continuing margin pressure, the company's overall profitability is unlikely to recover in H213. The company's revenue grew 6% in Q213 with EBIT margin improving to 3.2% from 2.6% in Q113; however, this was mainly due to solid performance in the appliances division, especially air conditioners which benefited from strong seasonality. The seasonal effect will reverse in H213. Contact Alvin Lim, CFA Director +82 2 3278 8371 Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul Steve Durose Senior Director Head of APAC TMT Ratings +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.