FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Investments of Polish LRGs and New Debt Limit
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Investments of Polish LRGs and New Debt Limit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that the new debt limit for Polish local and regional governments (LRGs) with effect from 2014 may lead to cutbacks in capital expenditure or newer forms of financing, particularly for LRGs with weak operating performance and if asset sales prove to be difficult. In a comment published today, Fitch says that it expects some LRGs to transfer investments to their PSEs, or finance projects through public-private partnerships or revenue bond programmes to comply with the debt limit.

Fitch will assess the LRGsâ€™ management capabilities and monitor financial models used to tackle the new debt limit.

The comment entitled “Investments of Polish Subnationals and New Debt Limit” is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Investments of Polish Subnationals and New Debt Limit

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.