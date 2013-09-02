Fitch: Investor Demand Driving EU Corp. Floating Rate Issuance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) European corporates issued a higher proportion of new bonds with a floating-rate coupon in the year to date than for any full year since 2007, according to research by Fitch Ratings. The proportion of these instruments rose to 15% of new issuance in H113, compared with 6%-9% over each of the last five years, based on Bloomberg data. As the interest rate cycle turns, following years of historically low rates, duration risk is an increasing concern for investors. This is fuelling demand for floating-rate notes (FRNs) among vanilla-debt investors who are unable to hedge their interest-rate exposure through the swap market. This demand could push the proportion of FRNs even higher in the next few years, especially as the current level is still well below the 24% average for the last rate rise cycle during 2004-2007, based on Dealogic data. Corporate issuers also have the option to tap the bank loan market for floating-rate funding needs. But supply has become increasingly scarce in some sectors and regions due to the banks' need to boost capital and/or shrink risk-weighted assets. Issuers can easily turn any fixed obligation into a floating-rate exposure, and vice versa, using a swap. The choice between fixed or floating rates and between loans and bonds will therefore be influenced by factors such as repayment flexibility, covenants, security pledges and the degree of administration needed to satisfy bank lenders. In H113, European companies issued EUR31bn of FRNs, compared to around EUR176bn of fixed-rate bonds. This represented a near tripling in terms of absolute volumes of FRNs compared with H112 and more than a doubling as a proportion of total new bonds. Automotive companies have been prominent issuers of FRNs this year, with examples including Daimler AG's EUR250m two year FRN issued in April (rated 'A-'). The growing investor clamour for FRNs from corporates is in line with initiatives by institutions such as AXA's EUR10bn direct lending fund launched in June as well as a rising trend for floating-rate issuance by sovereigns and supranationals. These findings, as well as data on corporate issuance volumes and ratings trends across EMEA, are highlighted in the recent report "EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends" available from www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Monica Insoll Managing Director Credit Market Research +44 20 3530 1060 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Michael Larsson Associate Director Credit Market Research +44 20 3530 1260 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.