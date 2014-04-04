RPT-Fitch: Investor Preference Positive for Italian Banks' Capital

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Improved investor sentiment towards Italian banks and the search for yield are positive at a time when many Italian lenders are taking actions to strengthen capital, Fitch Ratings says. This may open up the Basel III-compliant capital securities market for some Italian banks, to help them meet the markets’ requirement for higher loss-absorbing capital and combat capital shortfalls that might arise from the ECB’s comprehensive assessment this year.

Last week UniCredit was the first Italian bank to issue additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes. We rate the USD1.25bn notes at ‘BB-', five notches off the bank’s ‘bbb+’ Viability Rating (VR). The notching reflects the notes’ higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three notches), in line with similar bank securities in other European countries.

The AT1 instruments will boost UniCredit’s capitalisation. We assign 50% equity credit to the notes for our capital analysis. In contrast, we do not assign any equity credit to most of the existing legacy Tier 1 capital securities issued by Italian banks.

We believe other banks in Italy, most likely the larger national champions, will tap the AT1 market in the medium term, following UniCredit’s lead. Italian lenders have been later than other banks in large European countries in issuing Basel III-compliant securities. However, investor confidence has improved for southern European banks in general, and UniCredit’s deal comes after AT1 issues by Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (the latter issuance is also rated five notches off the bank’s VR).

International investor interest appears to have returned for Italian banks more broadly. Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a bank undergoing significant restructuring, returned to the senior unsecured market last week for the first time since July 2012, with a EUR1bn five-year senior unsecured issue (rated ‘BBB’). Order books for recent bond issues have been oversubscribed, spreads have generally tightened this year and the FTSE Italia All-Share Banks index has risen 33% in the year to date. This confidence could help Italian banks rebalance funding profiles and strengthen capital.

Improving market confidence is also likely to benefit capital at banks issuing new shares. Some large and mid-sized banks we rate in Italy have announced over EUR7bn of capital raisings to be completed in 2014. Some of these are likely to be completed in 2Q. The equity increases are largely underwritten, but positive investor sentiment should improve banks’ access to equity markets. This is important for many Italian banks, particularly while profit generation is weak.