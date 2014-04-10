RPT-Fitch: Investors Offering Weaker Documentation & Higher Leverage to Lure Leveraged Borrowers

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says further weakening in loan documentation at the start of 2014 highlights the attempt by loan market investors to lure more leveraged loan issuance by European borrowers. Despite continued recovery in CLO 2.0 new issue and bank investor appetite, individual loan new issuance trends are below 2013 levels.

Weaker documentation in Europe lags that of US, as Fitch has recorded only 15 transactions with covenant-lite (one maintenance covenant, typically on net leverage) structures and 11 with covenant-loose (two sets of maintenance covenants, typically net leverage and interest coverage) since 2011.

Nonetheless, recent new issuance such as the European “cov-lite” for France’s Ceva Sante highlights how lighter covenants have accompanied rising leverage towards pre-crisis medians.

Competition from IPO markets and strategic corporates has limited large leveraged buyouts as financial sponsors see valuation constraints. Consequently, the agency is observing smaller deal size in comparison to pre-crisis averages. The presence of covenants in pre-crisis structures did not necessarily signal default nor improve recoveries among defaulted credits in the Fitch credit opinion portfolio. Specifically, on defaults observed since 2007, considerable covenant headroom on pre-crisis transactions meant 43% were linked to unsustainable capital structures rather than covenant triggers. In addition, senior leverage multiples at the time of default influenced recoveries more than the presence of covenants.

Nonetheless, the agency notes the role covenants can play in the influence senior lenders may exercise over an LBO, especially over re-pricing and amend and extend negotiations, which rebuild par for CLOs and support stronger recoveries over time. As covenants become looser and deal sizes decline, lenders may have less ability to manage recovery, relying instead on secondary market exits, which may prove difficult for the recent the smaller transactions (less than EUR500m).

The proportion of dividend recapitalisations has declined so far in 2014 compared with 2013. Sponsors are exiting via strategic sales or IPOs instead of pursuing returns via dividend recaps. The resurgence of the IPO market also reduces the amount of PIK toggle note issuance as these are instruments often used in the context of recapitalisation. Strong equity and M&A markets translate into increasing median enterprise value (EV) multiples, up to 10.4x for the eight new transactions as of year-to-date March 2014 compared to 8.9x observed through 2013.

Credit quality within Fitch’s European portfolio of credit opinions remained broadly stable over the quarter ending February 2014, with a slight increase in ‘B-*’ issuers as some legacy issuers re-lever. The stability in the quality of the portfolio is down to improvement in credit profiles through debt repayments, IPOs and exits as well as organic deleveraging. Legacy 2005 to 2007 transactions represented only 22% of Fitch’s portfolio as of February. However, there is continued distress in sectors such as continental retail and building materials, notably in France where subordinated debt has finally forced debtors to seek restructurings. Subordinated debt is present in 68% of 2005 to 2007 remaining deals. For these issuers, prospects are either to restructure or seek a take-out via sale, an equity event or high yield.

Fitch’s quarterly European leveraged loan chart book includes new data on loan performance as well as recent trends in issuance, maturities and default rates. The data and analysis is based on Fitch’s portfolio of private credit opinions, private rating and public ratings on about 375 European leveraged credits, (as of February 2014) primarily LBOs, representing EUR284bn of senior and junior loan debt. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

