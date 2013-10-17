Fitch Issues Report on Business Mix and Underwriting Performance for Property/Casualty Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 17 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings evaluates absolute and relative underwriting performance for the largest U.S. property/casualty insurers. Underwriting performance is a key driver of profitability for property/casualty insurers, and assessing underwriting success is a primary element in the financial review of insurers in the rating process. An insurer's business mix has a significant influence on underwriting performance, and this report discusses ways to compare underwriting results versus the industry or peers adjusting for business mix. Mix-adjusted underwriting analysis compares a company's actual underwriting ratios with a hypothetical ratio calculated from the industry's underwriting ratio by segment and the company's premium mix. Included in the report is a comparison of absolute and business-mix adjusted calendar-year underwriting margins and accident-year loss ratios for the top 25 U.S. property/casualty insurance groups based on premium volume. The analysis shows that, with few exceptions, companies with better underwriting experience relative to peers also tend to have favorable mix-adjusted performance. Weaker performing companies tend to generate negative mix-adjusted results in this analysis, suggesting that these results are tied more to core underwriting and pricing activity, than a less favorable product mix. Companies with higher Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings are more likely to exhibit favorable underwriting performance on a mix-adjusted basis. To access this Special report, 'P/C Underwriting Performance Adjusted for Business Mix,' please visit 'www.fitchratings.com' under Insurance > Special Reports. James B. Auden, CFA, +1-312-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas M. Pawlowski +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: P/C Underwriting Performance Adjusted for Business Mix here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.