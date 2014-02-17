FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch keeps Italy outlook negative in volatile political landscape
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch keeps Italy outlook negative in volatile political landscape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fitch kept Italy on Monday on a ‘negative’ credit rating outlook as it said a new government led by centre-left leader Matteo Renzi was likely to face similar challenges to ousted predecessor Enrico Letta in a volatile political landscape.

Political uncertainty and a deepening of Italy’s recession had prompted Fitch to downgrade the country’s sovereign rating to its current BBB+ in March.

“Uncertainty about the durability of (Italian) governments and their capacity for structural reform and fiscal consolidation is one reason for the Negative Outlook on Italy’s BBB+ rating,” Fitch said.

Fitch’s cautious assessment comes days after rival agency Moody’s lifted Italy’s outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ for the first time since the start of the euro zone crisis, mirroring an improvement of its outlook on Spain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.