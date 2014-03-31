FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: Japan Consumption Tax Hike Won'€™t Derail Recovery
March 31, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Japan Consumption Tax Hike Won'€™t Derail Recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The rise in Japan’€™s consumption tax on 1 April is not expected to derail its economic recovery, according to the March edition of Fitch’€™s APAC Sovereigns Chart of the Month.

Consumer confidence has dipped ahead of the hike, offsetting the increase recorded since the election of the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition in December 2012 and the coming of '€œAbenomics’€�. However, a close reading of the evidence around a previous tax increase in 1997 suggests the drop may be short-lived.

€œAPAC Sovereigns Chart of the Monthâ€� is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: APAC Sovereigns Chart of the Month: March 2014

here

