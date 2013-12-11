Fitch: Japan Life Insurers' Profit Prospects Relatively Bright

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 10 (Fitch) The credit profiles of Japanese life insurers have improved over the past year amid a favourable turn in their operating environment. Fitch Ratings feels the upturn in profitability and a strengthening of capital has further to run as investment spreads improve, the growth of "third-sector" (health) profitability continues, and as earnings volatility is contained. Three out of nine rated life insurers were upgraded in 2013, one placed on positive outlook, and the outlook for the overall sector is positive. These developments reflect continuing improvements in credit profiles across the industry - underpinned by strengthened capital adequacy and stable overall underwriting fundamentals. Profitability is a key driver of the steady capital accumulation, and we think it should remain steady through 2014 for three key reasons. First, investment spreads are expected to remain on a stable-to-improving path - after turning positive for the first time in nearly two decades in H1FYE14 (the first half of the financial year ending March 2014). This is because guaranteed yields (offered to policy holders) are declining, and investment yields are seen as steady or rising in the coming year. Second, morbidity and mortality have remained resilient. This is because the Japanese already have one of the world's highest life expectancies, and the insurers' are increasingly shifting their sales focus to the moderately growing and relatively more profitable third-sector products. Finally, efforts to contain earnings volatility are gaining traction. Equity exposures which could fuel significant short-term shifts in unrealised gains/losses are being gradually lowered, though they remain relatively high in comparison with international peers. Moreover, duration mismatches between assets and liabilities are being addressed by improving enterprise-risk management ahead of a new solvency margin regulatory regime based on economic value (to be introduced from around 2018). Liquidity risk from the continuing sale of single-premium whole-life insurance - which could be vulnerable to a sudden rise in interest rates - will persist. But we think that interest rates in Japan are likely to be stable over the foreseeable future. Specific ratings across the sector are constrained by Japan's A+ sovereign rating which carries a Negative Outlook. But the prospects of continuing improvements in profit and, consequently, a further boost to capital adequacy, are likely. However, these are largely discounted in the current level of the ratings. The nine insurers rated by Fitch account for 70% of Japan's life insurance market. They are Nippon Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Stable), The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited. ('A+'/Stable), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Stable), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Stable), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company ('BB'/Positive), Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), and Mitsui Life Insurance Company, Limited ('BBB'/Stable). The full report "2014 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance" can be found on www.fitchratings.com Contacts: Teruki Morinaga Director +813 3288 2772 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Aninda Mitra Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 