Fitch: Japan Life Insurers to Continue Raising Foreign Bond Allocation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE14 here TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects Japanese life insurers to continue to increase the allocations to high-grade foreign bonds in their investment portfolio because bond yields in Japan remain low. However, the insurers' shift to add more foreign bonds increases their exposure to foreign currency risk, especially if the Japanese yen substantially appreciates against the US dollar and/or euro. Fitch expects their positive investment spreads to widen as guaranteed yields continue to decline. The agency also expects Japanese life insurers' insurance underwriting profits to remain flat over the next few years. This is mainly because moderate growth in their profitable third (health) sectors will be offset by contraction in death protection products, such as term life. Japanese life insurers' capital adequacy for the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FYE14) improved due to the combination of increased unrealised gain on securities and accumulated capital buffer. The 'Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE14' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.