FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Japan More Likely To Support Large Securities Firms
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 29, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Japan More Likely To Support Large Securities Firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in Japan that are viewed as systemically important are more likely to receive support from Japanese authorities, if needed, after a recent change in legislation, Fitch Ratings says.

In its special report titled “Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs”, Fitch says both Nomura Holdings, Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc., including their principal operating subsidiaries, fall into the category of systemically important NBFIs.

Japan’s revised Deposit Insurance Law (DIL), which includes a resolution framework and pre-emptive measures to prevent the failure of a systemically important NBFI, is expected to come into force in early 2014. The Financial Services Agency has been given stronger supervisory powers over the holding companies of large securities groups, and the groups’ inclusion in the DIL resolution framework as part of the changes allows them access the Deposit Insurance Corporation’s JPY17trn crisis account.

This regulatory development, combined with a review of the roles that the Nomura and Daiwa groups perform within Japan’s financial system, prompted Fitch to reassess support prospects for these groups. This led the agency to upgrade their Support Rating Floors in September 2013, and in the case of Nomura, upgrade its Issuer Default Ratings.

The special report titled “Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs” is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.