Fitch: Japanese Financial Institution Ratings Unaffected by Sovereign Action

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' placement of Japan's sovereign ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) has no immediate impact on the ratings of Fitch-rated financial institutions in Japan, although it implies the domestic operating environment is likely to remain subdued for some time. Japan's Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A+' and 'F1+', respectively, were placed on RWN on 9 December 2014 due to high and rising government debt and increased uncertainty about the authorities' commitment to the objective of fiscal consolidation. The Rating Watch is expected to be resolved in the first half of 2015. Negative rating action on some Japanese banks would most likely occur if the sovereign rating were to be downgraded to 'A' with Negative Outlook or RWN or lower. There are two reasons for this. Firstly, this would recognise the banking system's large exposure to material weakening in the sovereign's fiscal position, as indicated by a lower sovereign rating. Even though Japan's Country Ceiling remains at 'AA+', Fitch is unlikely to rate the banks higher than the sovereign IDRs given their high exposure to Japanese government bonds. Therefore, Japan's weaker fiscal position and the increased risks associated with the operating environment would directly affect the highest rated bank Viability Ratings (VRs). Secondly, the strength of support available from the sovereign would also be weaker, which would impact IDRs where sovereign support is a key rating driver. The highest rated institutions in Japan include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (all rated A/Stable). Their Long-Tem IDRs are underpinned by their respective VRs of 'a'. As the VRs already take into account the weak domestic environment, the banks need not be downgraded if the sovereign were to be downgraded to 'A'. However, were the sovereign rating to be downgraded to 'A' with a Negative Outlook or RWN, the banks would then be constrained by the sovereign rating for reasons stated above and they would face negative rating action. ACOM CO., LTD (A-/Stable), would also then become indirectly constrained, as its ratings are driven by expectations of support from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and its core subsidiaries. Similarly, a downgrade of the sovereign to below 'A' would have negative implications for the support-driven IDRs of those institutions rated at 'A-', namely Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. and its rated subsidiaries as well as Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its rated subsidiaries. This is because there would then be increased risk of negative rating action on their respective Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (currently 'A-'), primarily reflecting the authorities' reduced ability to support the systemically important financial institutions rather than any reduced propensity to support them. If that were the case, a review of the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors would also be undertaken for all other rated institutions in Japan. Contact: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Miki Murakami Director +81 3 3288 2686 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.