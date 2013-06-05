Fitch: Japanese Non-Life Insurers' Underwriting Profits Bottomed Out

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said Japanese non-life insurers' underwriting profits have bottomed out based on the results for the financial year ending March 2013 (FYE13). On the other hand, the agency also notes that the combined ratio of their core automobile business lines remained above 100%. Fitch believes continuous pricing adjustments are key to improving profitability, as non-life insurers' earnings will be impacted by the planned consumption tax hike scheduled from April 2014. The five non-life insurers reviewed in this commentary are Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd (TMNF, IFS, AA-/Stable), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI; A+/Stable) Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan; A/Positive), Nipponkoa Insurance Company, Limited (Nipponkoa; not rated) and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd, (ADI; not rated). Growth in net premiums written (NPW) are likely to continue in FYE14, as non-life insurers continue to increase rates of their automobile business lines which account for about half of NPW. All of the five non-life insurers raised or are planning to raise premiums for their automobile business lines this fiscal year. NPW excluding compulsory auto liability business lines rose 3.1% yoy in FYE13. The loss ratio of automobile business lines excluding catastrophe losses improved in FYE13 compared with the previous fiscal year, facilitated by upward pricing adjustments. Therefore, underwriting losses narrowed to JPY13bn in FYE13 from JPY257bn at FYE12. The consumption tax increase has a greater negative impact on the non-life insurers compared with the life insurers, as auto and other repair costs are also taxable in addition to agency commissions. Fitch expects the insurers to make upward adjustments to premiums to offset the negative impact of the consumption tax hike, although the agency notes that non-life insurers have yet to make any announcements on their pricing strategy from 2014. The consumption tax is scheduled to be raised from current 5% to 8% in April 2014 and to 10% in October 2015. Non-life insurers' capitalisations are improving in line with Fitch's expectations. Average statutory solvency margin ratios (SMR) of the five major non-life insurers improved to 627% at FYE13 from 533% at FYE12, due largely to the surge in unrealised gains on securities and - to a lesser extent - the issuance of subordinated debt. According to Fitch's estimates, improvement in SMR would have been only about 20 percentage points - if the impact of the financial markets' strong performance was excluded. On the other hand, the increase in financial leverage was moderate and remained low at 13% at FYE13, compared with 9% at FYE12. Vulnerability to a stock market downturn remains the major credit challenge for non-life insurers, along with the occurrence of a major catastrophe that could deplete the capital buffer. Non-life insurers unloaded more than JPY400bn of cross-held shares in FYE13 to reduce investment risk. However, share investments to shareholder's equity (102% in FYE13 versus 105% at FYE12) remained high compared to the levels expected for their respective ratings. Non-life insurers are seeking to reduce their equity exposure in this current fiscal year by roughly the same amount as in FYE12. Contact: Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.