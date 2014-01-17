FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: JNJ's diagnostics divestiture makes strategic sense
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: JNJ's diagnostics divestiture makes strategic sense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

A proposed transaction between Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and The Carlyle Group is viewed as strategically sound, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe the margins and long-term growth opportunities for this business had been lower versus those for the total firm. While the sale will incrementally improve JNJ’s total profitability, it should only modestly reduce the diversification of its portfolio, given that the diagnostics business accounts for roughly only 2.7% of total firm sales.

JNJ this week announced that The Carlyle Group has offered to buy its Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics business for $4.15 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close mid-year 2014, assuming various regulatory approvals and stakeholder agreements. JNJ had previously announced that it was evaluating strategic options for the business.

JNJ had roughly $25.2 billion in cash and marketable securities and a net cash position of $10.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2013. In addition, leverage (total debt/EBITDA) for the latest 12-month period was 0.65x. As such, Fitch believes the company has solid liquidity and ample discretionary headroom regarding how it uses the anticipated proceeds from the transaction.

Fitch believes JNJ, as well as other large branded pharmaceutical firms, will continue to strategically evaluate their portfolios. We anticipate that other potential divestitures in the sector will be generally neutral to ratings, as the possible reduction in portfolio diversification will be mitigated by the prospects for improved growth and profitability.

Fitch’s issuer default rating for JNJ is ‘AAA’ with a Stable Rating Outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.