RPT-Fitch: Kazkommertsbank's Q412 impairment charge credit neutral

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that the high impairment charge booked by Kazkommertsbank (KKB, B/Stable/b) in its FY12 IFRS accounts are credit neutral, because the charges were driven by regulatory changes rather than underlying loan book deterioration. KKB’s ratings continue to balance the bank’s very weak asset quality against its significant loss absorption capacity, currently comfortable liquidity and positive pre-impairment performance (after adjusting for accrued interest).

KKB yesterday reported a KZT286bn impairment charge in its 2012 IFRS accounts, including KZT220bn in Q412, driving a full year loss of KZT131bn (Q412: KZT151bn). KZT196bn of the impairment charge resulted from KKB’s decision to broadly equalise its IFRS impairment reserves with those under local GAAP. The agency regards such equalisation of impairment reserves as credit neutral, since it does not impact the bank’s aggregate IFRS loss absorption capacity (measured by capital and reserves combined; see “Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Kazakh Banks and Their Russian Subsidiaries” dated 16 April 2013).

Fitch understands that the change in KKB’s provisioning approach is driven by amendments to Kazakh banking law in respect to impairment reserves. The new rule abolishes the separate calculation of impairment provisions for regulatory purposes, instead obliging banks to create statutory reserves in line with those under IFRS. At the same time, the regulation also envisages the creation of “dynamic provisions”, which are aimed at providing an additional cushion against general credit risks. It is expected that they will initially be set as the difference between impairment provisions created under previous regulatory rules and those required under IFRS (where the former are greater; otherwise, “dynamic provisions” will be zero).

Prior to Q412, KKB had substantially higher impairment reserves under local regulation than under IFRS. If the bank had not increased its IFRS reserves to the level of its statutory provisions prior to the introduction of the new regulation, and had instead subsequently reduced its statutory reserves, then it could have suffered at least two adverse effects. Firstly, the bank’s regulatory risk weighted assets would have increased by about 8% due to the higher net loan number, while the quantum of regulatory capital would have remained unchanged (due to the provision release being tied up in dynamic reserves), resulting in downward pressure on regulatory capital ratios.

Secondly, any future subsequent increase in KKB’s specific impairment reserves could have been partly charged directly against its dynamic reserves rather than going through its income statement, resulting in higher reported results and therefore larger tax charges. KKB will likely need to continue booking significant reserves in future periods as it continues to accrue interest income which it is not receiving in cash, and partly provision this.

Removing the effect of this one-off impairment charge, KKB’s results for 2012 were moderately positive. In particular, the bank’s pre-impairment profit, net of accrued interest not received in cash, improved to 2.7% of average assets in 2012 compared with 1.6% in 2011. According to Fitch’s calculations, at end-2012 KKB’s total maximum loss absorption capacity under Basel was broadly in line with that previously reported under regulatory standards. The bank could have increased its impairment reserves to 39% of the loan book before the total capital ratio would have fallen to 10%. This represents significant loss absorption capacity relative to reported NPLs (29% at end-Q312) and restructured loans (19%). However, material downside risk to reported asset quality metrics remains, in particular as a result of KKB’s land exposures, which were substantial relative to capital at end-2012 and were not all classified as NPLs or restructured loans.

Fitch does not expect KKB’s ratings to change in the near term, as reflected by the Stable Outlook. However, any further deterioration in underlying asset quality or weakening of recovery prospects on the bank’s problem loans would give rise to negative pressure on the ratings. Any indication from the Kazakh authorities and/or KKB’s major shareholders that creditors might participate in actions to strengthen the bank’s solvency (not the agency’s base case at present) could also result in a downgrade. A recapitalisation of the bank or considerable progress with work-outs of problem loans could result in an upgrade.