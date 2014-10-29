Fitch: Kenyan Banks Stable in Challenging Operating Environment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report published today that the Kenyan banks have been resilient through several domestic and international crises over the past six years. The Kenyan banking sector is fragmented, with 44 banking institution and the 11 largest banks accounting for about 72% of system assets at end-2013. Nevertheless, concentrations do exist in the loan books of these organisations and this can make asset quality indicators susceptible to a weakening of a few large borrowers. The banks' key strengths in general include healthy liquidity and stable earnings and asset quality while a weakness for the larger banks has historically been the low level of absolute capital and capital ratios. Capital has been improving across the board due to prudential guidelines published in November 2012. Fitch considers these guidelines, which have enhanced the definition of core capital towards a purer, loss-absorbing capital as well as introducing capital charges for market risk and operational risk have been positive to its assessment of the credit quality of the country's banks. In addition, the introduction of a 2.5% capital conservation buffer from 2015 reflects the global trend towards regulators requiring more prudent solvency buffers for banks. Non-performing loans (NPLs) increased to 5.2% of loans at end-2013 (end-2012: 4.6%) following high interest rates in 2012 and the economic slowdown leading up to and after the March 2013 general elections. Most banks have reported unchanged or improving NPL ratios in 1H14 on stable monetary policy and a normalised economic environment. Where NPLs have increased, this usually relates to few large borrowers, which is the result of the high levels of credit concentration across the sector. The largest Kenyan banks all have loan-to-deposit ratios at or below 100%. They are mostly customer- funded with supplemental funding provided by development banks and other multilaterals. Significant maturity mismatches exist with a longer asset maturity profile, given the short-term nature of deposits in Kenya. Historically, deposits have been stable and mostly in local currency. Fitch considers the average core Tier 1 ratio of 18% for the sector as appropriate for Kenya's challenging operating environment. However, several of the larger banks operate with core capital ratios significantly lower than the sector average, which provides a limited cushion in the event of a systemic or idiosyncratic shock. In Kenya, Fitch assigns both international and national scale ratings. The report, 'Kenyan Banks: Peer Review', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade E14 5GN Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Andrew Parkinson Associate Director +44 20 3530 1420 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Kenyan Banks: Peer Review here Kenya here CfC Stanbic Bank Limited here CfC Stanbic Bank Limited here CfC Stanbic Bank Limited - Ratings Navigator here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.