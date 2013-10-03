FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: Korea Well-Positioned to Cope with Global Economic Volatility
October 3, 2013 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Korea Well-Positioned to Cope with Global Economic Volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says Korea’s fundamental strengths, which include a resilient economy, a robust macroeconomic policy framework including sustained fiscal discipline, and a flexible exchange rate, support its Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs at ‘AA-’ and ‘AA’, respectively.

These factors leave Korea well-positioned to cope with the risks of high household debt, and a volatile global economic and financial environment, Fitch showed in a presentation at a Fitch and Korea Ratings Joint Seminar - Credit Trend and Outlook for Sovereign and Public Sector after Financial Crisis in Seoul on 25 September 2013.

The slide presentation is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Korea Sovereign Credit Presentation

here

